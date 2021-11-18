Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Shares Down 0.2%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.98. 28,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 36,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000.

