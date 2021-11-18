B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9882 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $31.72 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81.

BMRRY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

