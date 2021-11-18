BM Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,259 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,460% compared to the average volume of 569 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMTX opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. BM Technologies has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.