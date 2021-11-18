BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.
Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $204.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.34. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
