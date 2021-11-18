BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $204.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.34. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.