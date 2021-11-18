BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.45. 462,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,921. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.23.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

