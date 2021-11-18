BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.20.

TECK.B stock traded down C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,134. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.34 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.70.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

