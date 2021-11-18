BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.18.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.33. 1,689,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.48. The stock has a market cap of $249.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $138.92 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

