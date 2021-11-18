BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 39.8% in October

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the October 14th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 198,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.