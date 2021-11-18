Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th.

BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

