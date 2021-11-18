Boltwood Capital Management Buys 11,285 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 7.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

