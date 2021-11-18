Boltwood Capital Management Has $5.47 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $288.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $211.40 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

