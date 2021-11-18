Boltwood Capital Management Sells 700 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.59. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

