BOMB Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $309,072.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,853.73 or 0.98544466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00046050 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 898,075 coins and its circulating supply is 897,287 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

