BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1,187.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00219666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

Buying and Selling BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

