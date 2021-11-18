BOOM Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $60,310.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00047462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00225053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010948 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,463,673 coins and its circulating supply is 778,432,940 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

