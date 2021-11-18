Boosted Finance Price Tops $6.59 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00011694 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $394,160.35 and $53,565.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00093305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.75 or 0.07150620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,289.99 or 0.99958633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

