Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 190,853 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.