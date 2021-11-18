Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.97 ($0.04). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,836 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Bowleven alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.93. The company has a market cap of £9.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.