Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

NYSE:BRC traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Get Brady alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the third quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.