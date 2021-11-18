Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stake Lifted by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust makes up 5.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 878,971 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 6,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.