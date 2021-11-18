Bread Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Bread has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $372,751.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00224507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

