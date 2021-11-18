Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.22. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 68,630 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

