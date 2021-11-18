Brian K. Robbins Sells 6,191 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FND stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,337. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

