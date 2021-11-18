BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

