Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Bridgestone has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

