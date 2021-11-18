Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 22,381 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.98. 172,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,684. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.