Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 4,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 125,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

