Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMY. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 9,815,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,721,286. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.