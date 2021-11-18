British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

BTLCY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,664. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

