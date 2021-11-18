Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises 4.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

