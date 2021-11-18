Broadcom (AVGO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO):

11/15/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $560.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/11/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $545.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $590.00 to $640.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $590.00 to $640.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/14/2021 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $589.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $527.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $573.28. 53,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,377. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.35 and a 52-week high of $571.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $328,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,095,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

