Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.44. 331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,588. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,192 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,937. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.