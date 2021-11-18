Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 7,500 Shares

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $23,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BWEN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 940,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Broadwind, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 50,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

