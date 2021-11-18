Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post $1.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $18.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $187.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $153.04 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.