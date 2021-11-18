Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Earnings of $20.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $20.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $19.57 and the highest is $21.16. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $18.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $97.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $89.86 to $101.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $109.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.19 to $115.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,893.84 on Thursday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,941.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,732.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,596.96. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

