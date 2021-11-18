Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $7.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post $7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.97. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $22.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $22.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $26.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.75 to $28.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $341.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.83.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.