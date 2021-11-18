Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.68 Million

Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report sales of $247.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.04 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $244.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $862.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.