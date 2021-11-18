Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.19 Million

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post sales of $84.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.07 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $47.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $319.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

SB stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $414.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

