Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,981. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

