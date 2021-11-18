Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.82. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

ULTA opened at $402.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

