Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Announce $3.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the highest is $3.42. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $214.99. 21,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,415. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $96.51 and a twelve month high of $222.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

