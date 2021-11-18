Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce sales of $149.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.91 million and the highest is $168.70 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $530.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $561.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $631.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $669.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Several research firms have commented on WTI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE WTI opened at $3.78 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 276,794 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

