Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.