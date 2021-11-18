Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

