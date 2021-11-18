Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $4.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $1,811,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.86 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

