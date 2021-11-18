Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post $92.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $372.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $372.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.03 million, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $387.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $51.86 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

