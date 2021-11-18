Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $355.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.57 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,117 shares of company stock worth $2,522,203. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Exelixis by 135.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Exelixis by 24.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

