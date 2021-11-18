Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce sales of $96.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $376.62 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIN stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

