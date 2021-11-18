Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. MSCI posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 168.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,759,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MSCI by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $666.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $635.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.62. MSCI has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

