Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,423,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
