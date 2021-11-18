Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,423,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

