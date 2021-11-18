Brokerages Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

PHIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.96. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

